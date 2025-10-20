Indusind Bank reports dismal Q2 outcome

Indusind Bank reported standalone net loss of Rs 444.79 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 1,325.45 crore in Q2 FY25.

The bank reported pre-tax loss of Rs 583.85 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with pre-tax profit of Rs 1,779.73 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

The banks financial results include the financial results of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (BFIL), a business correspondent (BC) of the Bank involved in originating small ticket loans for the Bank and IndusInd Marketing and Financial Services Private (IMFS), an associate of the Bank.

The bank reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 436.88 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 1331.29 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income declined 10.8% YoY to Rs 13,259.91 crore in Q2 FY26.

Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) stood at Rs 2,047 crore for Q2 FY26 as against Rs 3,600 crore for corresponding quarter last year. Net Interest Income (NII) for the Q2 FY26 at Rs 4,409 crore, registering de-growth of 17.54% compared to Q2 FY 25 at Rs 5,347 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) fell 3.32% in Q2 FY26 as against 3.46% in Q2 FY25. The banks deposits declined 6% to Rs 3,89,600 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 4,12,397 crore in Q2 FY25. CASA deposits stood at Rs 1,19,771 crore with current account deposits at Rs 31,916 crore and Savings Account deposits at Rs 87,854 crore. CASA deposits comprised 31% of total deposits as on September 30, 2025.

Advances as of September 30, 2025, were at Rs 3,25,881 crore, down 8.78% as against Rs 3,57,159 crores posted in corresponding quarter last year. Gross NPA were at 3.60% of gross advances as on September 30, 2025, as against 3.64% as on June 30, 2025. Net NPA were 1.04% of net advances as on September 30, 2025, as compared to 1.12% as on June 30, 2025. Gross NPA stood at Rs 12,057.75 crore as on 30th September 2025 as against 7,638.52 crore as on 30th September 2024. Net NPA as on 30th September 2025 was at Rs 3,399.37 crore as against Rs 2,282.01 crore as on 30th September 2025.

The banks total capital adequacy ratio as per basel III guidelines (excluding half yearly profits) stands at 17.10% as on September 30, 2025, as compared with 16.51% as on September 30, 2024. Tier 1 CRAR (excluding half yearly profits) was at 15.88% as on September 30, 2025, compared with 15.21% as on September 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, the banks distribution network included 3,116 branches/ banking outlets and 3,054 onsite and offsite ATMs, as against 3,040 branches/banking outlets and 3,011 onsite and offsite ATMs, As of September 30, 2024. The client base stood at approximately 42 million as on September 30, 2025.

Rajiv Anand, the MD and CEO, IndusInd Bank said: During Q2FY26, the Bank consolidated its balance sheet by letting go wholesale deposits and being cautious on microfinance disbursements. Nevertheless, our core pre-provision operating profit at Rs 1,940 crore remained stable QoQ. Our asset quality trends have been stable in all core businesses except in microfinance wherein industry is facing cyclical pressures. The Bank accelerated write-offs as well as increased provisions on microfinance as a prudent measure. While this has resulted in the Bank showing a loss in Q2, we believe this strengthens the balance sheet and fast-tracks normalisation of underlying profitability.