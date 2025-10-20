Federal Bank vaults after Q2 PAT rises 11% QoQ

Federal Bank jumped 5.65% to Rs 224.40 after the bank's net profit rose 10.85% QoQ to Rs 955.26 crore, driven by robust operating income and efficient cost management.Operating profit stood at Rs 1,644.17 crore, up 5.65% QoQ. Net Interest Margin improved 12 bps QoQ to 3.06%.
Net profit declined 9.60% to Rs 955.26 crore on 3.75% increase in total income to Rs 7,824.33 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024. Net interest income grew 5.41% YoY to Rs 2,495.24 crore for the quarter ended on 30 September 2025.
The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 4,532.01 crore as on September 2025 as against Rs 4,669.66 crore as on June 2025 and Rs 4,884.49 crore as on September 2024.
The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at Rs 1.83 crore as on September 2025 as against Rs 1.91 crore as on June 2025 and Rs 2.09 crore as on September 2024.
The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at Rs 0.48 crore as on September 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore as on June 2025 and Rs 0.57 crore as on September 2024.
The bank's provisions and contingencies surged 129.30% to Rs 363.09 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024. Provision Coverage Ratio remained robust at 73.45%.
Total deposits as of September 2025 were Rs 288,919.58 crore, an increase of 7.36% over September 2024. Total advances as of September 2025 were Rs 244,657.06 crore, an increase of 6.23% over September 2024. CASA ratio improved to 31.01%, up 94 bps YoY, while CASA deposits grew 10.71% YoY to Rs 89,591 crore.
Total Business of the bank reached Rs 533,576.64 crore, registering a growth of 6.84% YoY.
The total number of banking outlets come to 1595. The number of ATMs/ Recyclers as on 30 September 2025 is 2082 (incl mobile ATMs).
