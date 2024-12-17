Reliance Power arm wins 930 MW solar energy contract with BESS project

From SECI

Reliance Power subsidiary, Reliance NU Suntech has received the Letter of Award from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for its proposed Solar 930 MW and 465 MW/1860 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects.

The project will see the largest deployment of grid storage batteries at a single site, not only in India but also in Asia, besides China.

The competitive tariff with assured supply of peak power for 4 hours in a day will be a welcome relief for DISCOMs that have had to consistently buy power from the power exchanges during peak hours at the cap of Rs 10 per unit.

Reliance NU Suntech won the landmark 930 MW solar energy contract with battery energy storage system project (BESS) from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in an e-reverse auction held on 9 December 2024.

As per the terms of the tender, Reliance NU Suntech will also install a minimum storage capacity of 465 MW/1,860 MWh charged by solar power.

