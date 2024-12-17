LT Foods launches DAAWAT Jasmine Thai Rice

LT Foods has launched a Non-Genetically Modified Organism (Non-GMO) Certified global gourmet food - DAAWAT Jasmine Thai Rice for Indian consumers.

Known for its naturally fragrant aroma and soft texture, DAAWAT Jasmine Thai Rice is the authentic Thai Hom Mali, sourced from Thailand. This latest addition to the DAAWAT portfolio underlines the company's commitment to introducing global gourmet food to Indian consumers, catering to the aspirations of those seeking diverse global culinary experiences at home. It also marks another milestone in the company's journey to diversify its product range and align with the evolving food preferences of consumers.

