Coromandel Intl hits life high on pact with Mahindra for drone spraying services

Coromandel International advanced 1.50% to Rs 1,845.90 after the company announced a partnership with Mahindra Krish-e to provide drone spraying services, Gromor Drive, for Indian farmers.

Gromor Drive is currently operational in seven key states: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, supported by RPTO-trained pilots.

Coromandel's drone services are strengthened by its subsidiary, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, ensuring reliable drone supply, pilot training, and service support, giving it a competitive edge.

The partnership further enhances accessibility to these services via the Krish-e Kheti Ke Liye App, along with other technology-driven farm solutions offered by Mahindras FES, aimed at sustainably maximizing farmers' income and benefiting the broader agricultural value chain.

Amir Alvi, chief operating officer and fertiliser business of Coromandels, said, Coromandels Gromor Drive offers significant advancements in efficiency, scalability, and convenience for agricultural practices to farmers. This (non-binding) MoU signing between Coromandels Gromor Drive and Mahindra Krish-e represents a pivotal moment in our journey towards transforming the agricultural landscape of India by making drone spraying accessible to farmers.

We aim to reduce their input costs, increase productivity, and improve farm profitability through this collaboration. We are confident that this collaboration will unlock new opportunities for innovation, create value for our stakeholders, and most importantly, make a positive and lasting impact on the lives of farmers.

Hemant Sikka, president, farm equipment sector of Mahindra & Mahindra, said, With Krish-es well-established presence across the country and Coromandels experienced Gromor Drive fleet, we are pleased to take the benefits of drones to many more Indian farmers.

More From This Section

A significant step towards enhancing productivity and lowering a farmers exposure to powerful chemicals, drone technology can enable selective spraying of fertiliser and chemicals on crops while also ensuring improved yield. The partnership will ensure accessibility of drone spraying for Krish-e customers through the Krish-e Kheti ke Liye App, on a pay-per-acre basis.

Coromandel International is among India's pioneers and leading Agri Solutions provider, offering diverse products and services across the farming value chain. It operates in two major segments: nutrient and other allied businesses and crop protection. These include Fertiliser, crop protection, bioproducts, specialty nutrients, and organic businesses.

M&M Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate. The scrip fell 1.45% to Rs 3,040.10 on the BSE.

Shares of Coromandel International hit an all-time high of Rs 1,853.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News