Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 55.68 points or 1.85% at 2950.88 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.91%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 2.4%),ITI Ltd (down 2.4%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.81%),HFCL Ltd (down 1.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.6%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 1.54%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.45%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.35%), and Suyog Telematics Ltd (down 1.03%).

On the other hand, Bharti Hexacom Ltd (up 0.47%), and Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.35%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 125.85 or 0.22% at 57101.77.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 87.24 points or 0.53% at 16450.38.

The Nifty 50 index was down 294.35 points or 1.19% at 24373.900390625.

The BSE Sensex index was down 950.26 points or 1.16% at 80798.31.

On BSE,1655 shares were trading in green, 2292 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

