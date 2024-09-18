Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Reliance Power Ltd Spurts 5%

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Reliance Power Ltd has added 0.52% over last one month compared to 2.09% gain in BSE Utilities index and 3.18% rise in the SENSEX

Reliance Power Ltd gained 5% today to trade at Rs 32.98. The BSE Utilities index is up 0.43% to quote at 6549.37. The index is up 2.09 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Torrent Power Ltd increased 3.48% and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd added 2.57% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 75.96 % over last one year compared to the 22.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Power Ltd has added 0.52% over last one month compared to 2.09% gain in BSE Utilities index and 3.18% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15.46 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 95.56 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 38.07 on 23 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 15.53 on 26 Oct 2023.

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

