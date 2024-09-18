Reliance Power Ltd Spurts 5%

Reliance Power Ltd has added 0.52% over last one month compared to 2.09% gain in BSE Utilities index and 3.18% rise in the SENSEX

Reliance Power Ltd gained 5% today to trade at Rs 32.98. The BSE Utilities index is up 0.43% to quote at 6549.37. The index is up 2.09 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Torrent Power Ltd increased 3.48% and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd added 2.57% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 75.96 % over last one year compared to the 22.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

