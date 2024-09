The government on Tuesday slashed windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to 'nil' per tonne with effect from September 18. The tax is levied in the form of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) and is notified fortnightly based on average oil prices in two weeks. The last such revision took place effective August 31 when the windfall tax on crude petroleum was set at Rs 1,850 per tonne.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp