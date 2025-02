Repro India consolidated net profit declines 70.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.65% to Rs 125.94 crore

Net profit of Repro India declined 70.54% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.65% to Rs 125.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 115.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.125.94115.918.2311.328.7911.481.194.041.194.04

