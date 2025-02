Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declines 32.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.42% to Rs 312.73 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines declined 32.77% to Rs 33.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 18.42% to Rs 312.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 383.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.312.73383.3614.6219.3652.7781.1240.8970.2733.1949.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News