Reserve Bank of India launches November 2024 round of Consumer Confidence Survey

The Reserve Bank of India has launched the November 2024 round of Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS). The survey seeks qualitative responses from households, regarding their sentiments on general economic situation, employment scenario, price level, households income and spending. The survey is conducted regularly in 19 cities, viz., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Thiruvananthapuram. The results of this survey provide useful inputs for monetary policy.

