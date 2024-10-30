Sheela Foam slides as Q2 PAT slumps 78% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Sheela Foam declined 1.81% to Rs 810 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 77.68% to Rs 9.81 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 43.96 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 32.54% to Rs 812.75 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 613.18 crore reported in corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 24.91 crore in Q2 FY25, down 58.58% as against with Rs 60.15 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

EBITDA was at Rs 69 crore in Q2 FY25, registering growth of 4% YoY from Rs 66 crore posted in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin reduced to 9% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 11% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On half year basis, the companys net profit declined 36.16% to Rs 55.93 crore on 28.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,622.48 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Sheela Foam pioneered in the manufacturing of polyurethane foams in India and has ten manufacturing facilities, using the state of the art technology at strategic locations across the country.

