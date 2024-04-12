Volumes soar at Metropolis Healthcare Ltd counter

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 1.75 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 28.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6094 shares

Syngene International Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 April 2024.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 1.75 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 28.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6094 shares. The stock gained 4.32% to Rs.1,877.05. Volumes stood at 16894 shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd witnessed volume of 64422 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6478 shares. The stock increased 3.69% to Rs.759.10. Volumes stood at 8475 shares in the last session.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd witnessed volume of 54134 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9477 shares. The stock dropped 0.93% to Rs.2,523.95. Volumes stood at 18627 shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd clocked volume of 20066 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4765 shares. The stock gained 3.33% to Rs.2,381.80. Volumes stood at 6672 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd registered volume of 83486 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20239 shares. The stock slipped 0.68% to Rs.733.00. Volumes stood at 26391 shares in the last session.

