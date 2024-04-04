Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reserve money surges 1.81% on week

Reserve money surges 1.81% on week

Apr 04 2024
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation slipped 0.1% on the week to stand at Rs 35.15 lakh crore as on March 29, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money surged 1.81% on the week at Rs 46.82 lakh crore. Currency in circulation jumped 4.1% on a year ago basis compared to 7.8% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has risen by 4.1% so far while the reserve money has gained by 4.1%.

First Published: Apr 04 2024

