Restaurant Brands Asia rallies as Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 60 crore

Restaurant Brands Asia zoomed 4.60% to Rs 85.43 after the company's consolidated net loss reduced to Rs 60.44 crore in Q4 FY25 from a net loss of Rs 92.09 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations advanced 5.92% YoY to Rs 632.55 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses grew by 1% YoY to Rs 700.82 crore during the quarter. Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 108.98 crore (up 1.74% YoY) while cost of material consumed stood at Rs 219.64 crore (up 2.83% YoY).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs 74.90 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a growth of 36% year-on-year. The EBITDA margin improved by 2.8% to 15.3% in Q4 FY25, compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

The company's revenue from India stood at Rs 489.77 crore (up 11.54% YoY). Same-store sales grew 5.1%, driven by a strong focus on value offerings. The company expanded its footprint in India to 513 restaurants, adding 58 outlets compared to the same period last year. Additionally, it added 113 BK Caf across existing and new stores, bringing the total cafcount to 464.

Revenue from Indonesia was at Rs 142.78 crore (down 9.67% on YoY) during the period under review.

Rajeev Varman, whole-time director and group chief executive officer of RBA commented, "I am proud of the efforts of our teams who helped drive growth in sales and another quarter of improved profitability. We have introduced attractive value offerings that helped our performance, especially in dine-in traffic and sales.

We aim to leverage our strong customer value proposition and stride ahead with our restaurant growth strategy. From a development standpoint, we will continue to expand our footprint across the country and increase our Burger King restaurants in India from 513 to around 800 by FY29.

Restaurant Brands Asia (RBA) is the national master franchisee of the Burger King brand in India. It has exclusive rights to develop, establish, operate and franchise Burger King branded restaurants across India. RBAs subsidiaries are exclusive national master franchisees of the brands Burger King and Popeyes in Indonesia.

