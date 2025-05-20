Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amendment in Securities Contracts Rules to offer regulatory clarity to enhance ease of doing business for brokers

Amendment in Securities Contracts Rules to offer regulatory clarity to enhance ease of doing business for brokers

May 20 2025
The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, amended Rule 8 of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules (SCRR), 1957. The amendment gives regulatory clarity to enhance ease of doing business for brokers. After taking note of the concerns raised by various stakeholders over certain provisions in the said Rules, the DEA had released a Consultation Paper in September, 2024, inviting stakeholder comments.

Given the growth in the scale and interconnectedness of the financial sector and the evolution of nature of business of brokers with time, the DEA felt it necessary to review the appropriateness of safeguards embedded in the Rules so that the intent of the Rules is served without constraining activities of the stakeholders.

The amendment has been carried out after due consideration of feedback from the stakeholder and is part of the broader emphasis of the Government to provide regulatory clarity and enhance ease of doing business in the financial sector. It will ensure that market intermediaries continue to support the development of India's capital markets in a transparent and well-regulated manner.

May 20 2025

