INR eases marginally as NIFTY adds to losses

Indian Rupee saw tepid moves in early trading hours today. The Indian rupee appreciated 15 paise to settle at 85.42 against the US dollar on Monday, on weak US dollar index. The dollar index was down amid rising concerns on US economic growth. Global investors were cautious as global rating agency Moody's downgraded US investment grade rating, leading to a fall in dollar index. Meanwhile, local shares fell modestly on Monday and dipped further today with the NIFTY 50 index adding to losses under 25000 mark and currently holding down 0.35% on the day. INR quotes at 85.44 per US dollar, down marginally on the day amid these cues. The US dollar index stays lax, holding around 100 mark after a shedding 0.65% in last session. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are quoting at 85.48, up slightly on the day.

