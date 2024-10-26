CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 7.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.86% to Rs 624.54 crore

Net profit of CMS Info Systems rose 7.78% to Rs 90.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 84.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 624.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 543.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.624.54543.7324.4926.79161.46149.93122.53113.5490.9284.36

