Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 7.78% in the September 2024 quarter

CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 7.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.86% to Rs 624.54 crore

Net profit of CMS Info Systems rose 7.78% to Rs 90.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 84.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 624.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 543.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales624.54543.73 15 OPM %24.4926.79 -PBDT161.46149.93 8 PBT122.53113.54 8 NP90.9284.36 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Israel says it has completed its strikes on Iran, including missile plants

IND vs NZ: Shocking to get Virat Kohli out off a full toss - Santner

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: Hosts looking to get early wickets in Pune

LIVE: West Asia conflict escalates as Israel starts 'precision strikes' on military targets in Iran

PKL: Devank leads Patna Pirates to 1st win; Puneri Paltan beat Bengaluru

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story