Educomp Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.19 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.95% to Rs 0.81 croreNet Loss of Educomp Solutions reported to Rs 22.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.95% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.810.88 -8 OPM %-2530.86-218.18 -PBDT-21.97-2.98 -637 PBT-22.19-3.05 -628 NP-22.19-3.05 -628
