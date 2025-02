QMS Medical Allied Services standalone net profit declines 3.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.75% to Rs 39.38 crore

Net profit of QMS Medical Allied Services declined 3.69% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.75% to Rs 39.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 35.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.39.3835.2413.5613.714.154.173.243.292.352.44

