Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit rises 168.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit rises 168.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 56.72% to Rs 1115.41 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Wagons rose 168.25% to Rs 105.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.72% to Rs 1115.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 711.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 174.49% to Rs 331.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 76.17% to Rs 3643.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2068.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1115.41711.70 57 3643.732068.25 76 OPM %13.0712.85 -13.3512.05 - PBDT146.5983.76 75 470.07225.47 108 PBT138.9677.56 79 441.91200.49 120 NP105.1839.21 168 331.56120.79 174

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit rises 82.66% in the December 2023 quarter

Volumes jump at Jupiter Wagons Ltd counter

Jupiter Wagons jumps on bagging order worth Rs 957 cr

Jupiter Wagons bags Rs 957-cr order from Ministry of Railways

Jupiter Wagons gains after acquiring Bonatrans Inda; to invest Rs 1,000 cr

Stock Alert: Patel Engineering, M&amp;M, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, PB Fintech

Patel Engineering JV emerges as L-1 for Rs 343 cr project

Indices may see a flat opening

Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit rises 0.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit declines 38.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story