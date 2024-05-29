Sales rise 9.37% to Rs 25.32 crore

Net profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls reported to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.37% to Rs 25.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.01% to Rs 7.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 96.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

25.3223.1596.2988.4713.7810.8914.6815.623.442.7713.8213.452.451.9410.0610.961.78-0.397.436.35

