Rexnord Electronics &amp; Controls reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 9.37% to Rs 25.32 crore

Net profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls reported to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.37% to Rs 25.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.01% to Rs 7.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 96.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales25.3223.15 9 96.2988.47 9 OPM %13.7810.89 -14.6815.62 - PBDT3.442.77 24 13.8213.45 3 PBT2.451.94 26 10.0610.96 -8 NP1.78-0.39 LP 7.436.35 17

