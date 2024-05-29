Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit rises 34.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit rises 34.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 27.96% to Rs 446.58 crore

Net profit of Garware Hi Tech Films rose 34.22% to Rs 57.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.96% to Rs 446.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 349.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.36% to Rs 203.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.62% to Rs 1677.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1438.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales446.58349.01 28 1677.021438.01 17 OPM %17.5115.25 -16.8115.80 - PBDT87.7865.71 34 309.27252.36 23 PBT78.0756.15 39 270.25219.95 23 NP57.8143.07 34 203.29166.14 22

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

