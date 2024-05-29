Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit rises 34.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.96% to Rs 446.58 crore

Net profit of Garware Hi Tech Films rose 34.22% to Rs 57.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.96% to Rs 446.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 349.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.36% to Rs 203.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.62% to Rs 1677.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1438.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

