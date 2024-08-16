RHI Magnesita India consolidated net profit rises 55.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.30% to Rs 878.76 croreNet profit of RHI Magnesita India rose 55.86% to Rs 72.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.30% to Rs 878.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 927.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales878.76927.96 -5 OPM %17.5114.33 -PBDT146.32109.55 34 PBT98.1463.68 54 NP72.8846.76 56
