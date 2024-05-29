RHI Magnesita India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 257.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 943.29 crore

Net Loss of RHI Magnesita India reported to Rs 257.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 678.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 943.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 874.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 100.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 466.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.69% to Rs 3781.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2726.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

943.29874.783781.102726.2715.725.3714.4413.20139.0419.83492.76335.2894.76-22.57310.27264.38-257.90-678.91-100.45-466.11

