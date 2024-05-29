Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RHI Magnesita India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 257.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

RHI Magnesita India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 257.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 943.29 crore

Net Loss of RHI Magnesita India reported to Rs 257.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 678.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 943.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 874.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 100.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 466.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.69% to Rs 3781.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2726.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales943.29874.78 8 3781.102726.27 39 OPM %15.725.37 -14.4413.20 - PBDT139.0419.83 601 492.76335.28 47 PBT94.76-22.57 LP 310.27264.38 17 NP-257.90-678.91 62 -100.45-466.11 78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

RHI Magnesita India consolidated net profit declines 32.89% in the December 2023 quarter

RHI Magnesita India appoints Azim Syed as CFO &amp; CIRO

BEML sizzles after reporting PAT of Rs 257 cr in Q4 FY24; declares dividend of Rs 15/ share

Barometers trade higher; Pharma shares advance; Biocon rallies over 3%

KEC Intl bags orders worth Rs 2,257 cr

Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit declines 51.85% in the March 2024 quarter

CHL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 14.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 50.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Manba Finance standalone net profit rises 297.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story