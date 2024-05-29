Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CHL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

CHL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
Sales rise 9.38% to Rs 31.96 crore

Net profit of CHL reported to Rs 16.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.38% to Rs 31.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 9.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 125.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales31.9629.22 9 125.84113.74 11 OPM %24.1917.97 -25.6123.46 - PBDT22.032.13 934 34.3314.55 136 PBT18.45-3.43 LP 16.85-2.34 LP NP16.10-5.42 LP 9.52-7.13 LP

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

