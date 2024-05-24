Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.05% to Rs 548.41 croreNet profit of Rico Auto Industries declined 40.15% to Rs 15.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.05% to Rs 548.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 602.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.84% to Rs 38.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.20% to Rs 2159.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2302.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
