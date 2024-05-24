Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales decline 9.05% to Rs 548.41 crore

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries declined 40.15% to Rs 15.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.05% to Rs 548.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 602.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.84% to Rs 38.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.20% to Rs 2159.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2302.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales548.41602.98 -9 2159.732302.37 -6 OPM %10.7711.09 -10.289.62 - PBDT48.9158.05 -16 178.48186.54 -4 PBT20.7727.12 -23 59.9874.72 -20 NP15.5025.90 -40 38.3451.01 -25

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

