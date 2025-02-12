Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 81.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Sales rise 5.38% to Rs 551.69 crore

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries declined 81.47% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 551.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 523.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales551.69523.52 5 OPM %8.2011.13 -PBDT33.0046.63 -29 PBT9.0516.55 -45 NP1.8610.04 -81

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

