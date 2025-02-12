Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 81.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.38% to Rs 551.69 crore

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries declined 81.47% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 551.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 523.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.551.69523.528.2011.1333.0046.639.0516.551.8610.04

