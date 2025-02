Ashok Leyland consolidated net profit rises 36.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.16% to Rs 11946.15 crore

Net profit of Ashok Leyland rose 36.01% to Rs 761.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 560.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 11946.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11044.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.11946.1511044.8119.5617.761397.541211.391129.84970.47761.92560.21

