Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Heubach Colorants India Ltd, KM Sugar Mills Ltd, Atal Realtech Ltd and Palash Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 April 2024.

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd tumbled 13.09% to Rs 109.85 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28998 shares in the past one month.

Heubach Colorants India Ltd crashed 12.88% to Rs 405.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 86608 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6668 shares in the past one month.

KM Sugar Mills Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 40.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Atal Realtech Ltd fell 9.96% to Rs 11.39. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Palash Securities Ltd pared 9.12% to Rs 136. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11223 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6446 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

