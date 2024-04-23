Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit declines 26.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit declines 26.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.94% to Rs 32.90 crore

Net profit of Aro Granite Industries declined 26.53% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.94% to Rs 32.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.38% to Rs 155.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.9046.96 -30 155.09163.90 -5 OPM %24.2614.99 -19.8911.62 - PBDT3.323.37 -1 15.126.82 122 PBT0.380.17 124 3.40-5.91 LP NP0.360.49 -27 1.31-5.79 LP

