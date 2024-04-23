Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Artson Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Artson Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales decline 15.09% to Rs 24.88 crore

Net profit of Artson Engineering reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.09% to Rs 24.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 6.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 23.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 128.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 131.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.8829.30 -15 128.12131.42 -3 OPM %11.74-24.10 -10.91-8.04 - PBDT0.74-8.89 LP 4.34-19.76 LP PBT0.20-9.22 LP 2.30-20.97 LP NP1.32-9.96 LP 6.05-23.51 LP

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

