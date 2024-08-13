Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RIR Power Electronics consolidated net profit rises 67.65% in the June 2024 quarter

RIR Power Electronics consolidated net profit rises 67.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 51.77% to Rs 21.05 crore

Net profit of RIR Power Electronics rose 67.65% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 51.77% to Rs 21.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.0513.87 52 OPM %15.6812.91 -PBDT3.092.14 44 PBT2.921.88 55 NP2.281.36 68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly in red; HDFC Bank slips 2%, RVNL rises 3% on MSCI update

US-India relationship among most consequential in world: White House

Ahead of US elections, Musk pitches role for himself in second Trump WH

US visa bulletin for Sept:1 year setback for many, expect India and China

MSCI Aug rejig: India weight on equity index at record; $3 bn inflows eyed

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story