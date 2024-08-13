RIR Power Electronics consolidated net profit rises 67.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.77% to Rs 21.05 croreNet profit of RIR Power Electronics rose 67.65% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 51.77% to Rs 21.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.0513.87 52 OPM %15.6812.91 -PBDT3.092.14 44 PBT2.921.88 55 NP2.281.36 68
