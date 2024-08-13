RIR Power Electronics consolidated net profit rises 67.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.77% to Rs 21.05 crore

Net profit of RIR Power Electronics rose 67.65% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 51.77% to Rs 21.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.21.0513.8715.6812.913.092.142.921.882.281.36

