Integrated Thermoplastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:41 AM IST
Sales rise 2080.00% to Rs 1.09 crore

Net Loss of Integrated Thermoplastics reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2080.00% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.090.05 2080 OPM %-109.17-2900.00 -PBDT-1.19-1.45 18 PBT-1.31-1.57 17 NP-1.31-1.57 17

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

