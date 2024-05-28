Rishi Laser standalone net profit rises 90.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.49% to Rs 34.58 croreNet profit of Rishi Laser rose 90.22% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 34.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 77.80% to Rs 8.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 140.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News