Rishi Laser standalone net profit rises 90.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 2.49% to Rs 34.58 crore

Net profit of Rishi Laser rose 90.22% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 34.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.80% to Rs 8.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 140.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales34.5833.74 2 140.11134.07 5 OPM %8.507.74 -8.466.55 - PBDT2.722.18 25 10.467.43 41 PBT2.181.50 45 7.974.60 73 NP3.501.84 90 8.734.91 78

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

