Home First Finance Company India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Easy Trip Planners Ltd, BF Utilities Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd and One 97 Communications Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Home First Finance Company India Ltd tumbled 4.24% to Rs 1238.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7157 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33267 shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd crashed 4.24% to Rs 35.04. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 91.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

BF Utilities Ltd lost 4.21% to Rs 966.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57957 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36195 shares in the past one month.

Gland Pharma Ltd slipped 3.57% to Rs 1781. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13143 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7935 shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd dropped 3.54% to Rs 680.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

