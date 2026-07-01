RITES jumps on securing PMC order from BBAU worth Rs 175-cr

RITES zoomed 14.67% to Rs 234.90 after it has received a Project Management Consultancy (PMC) order worth Rs 175.41 crore from Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU).

The order is for planning, design and development of infrastructural facilities and other related works on campus.

The contract will be executed on a cost-plus PMC fee basis and is scheduled to be completed over 30 months from the date of signing of the agreement, or till completion of the assigned work, whichever is later.

The total project cost is estimated at Rs 175.41 crore. The company said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related party transactions.