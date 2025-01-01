Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rites secures public works project in Guyana

Image
Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Rites announced that subsequent to emerging as top scorer (H-1 bidder) based on QCBS evaluation for provision of Engineering Services for Design- Build-Finance: Upgrading of the Palmyra to Moleson Creek Highway- Lot 1-3 from Ministry of Public Works, Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, the company has now received notification of Intention to Award from Ministry of Public Works, Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. The size of the project is USD 9,713,470/- excluding taxes.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

