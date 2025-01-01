Maruti Suzuki rallies as total sales jump 30% YoY in Dec'24

Maruti Suzuki India advanced 2.93% to Rs 11,184.85 after the company's total sales increased 29.59% to 178,248 units in December 2024 as against 137,551 units sold in December 2023.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 130,117 units (up 24.18% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 2,406 units (up 40.37% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) advanced 27.25% YoY to 140,829 units, total export sales increased by 39.19% YoY to 37,419 units sold in December 2024.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company reported a 17.4% fall in net profit to Rs 3,069.2 crore as sales remained almost flat at Rs 35,589.1 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

