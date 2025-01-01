Gateway Distriparks receives income tax refund of Rs 12.46 cr

Gateway Distriparks has received Rectification Order on 31 December 2024, issued by Income Tax Department for the financial years 2020-21 where the Company's contention was found to be correct and subsequently the demand has been rectified from an initial sum of Rs 9,47,54,253 being revised to a refund for an amount of Rs 12,46,82,031 (including interest of Rs 2,24,83,645) for the above mentioned years.

