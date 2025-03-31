Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites wins work order of Rs 155.50 cr from Numaligarh Refinery

Rites wins work order of Rs 155.50 cr from Numaligarh Refinery

Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Rites has received Letter of Award from Numaligarh Refinery for Railway Sidings at NRL Panchgram Terminal, 3rd Railway Spur at Rangapani (SMT) and Duliajan (Crude Oil TW Loading Railway Siding) of OIL on turnkey on cost plus mode subject to detailed engineering approval from Railways. The value of the work order is Rs 155.50 crore and is expected to be completed within 24 months.

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

