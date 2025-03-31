Arrow Greentech secures US patent for advanced anti-counterfeiting security film

The thermoplastic materials maker said that it has received a grant for patent titled 'Dual-Color Shift Security Film' for the territory of the United States of America under the provisions of the Patent Act.

The U.S. IP Cell described the invention as a security film designed to protect important documents such as banknotes, ID cards, and passports. Its unique feature is the ability to display multiple, specifically dual, color shifts when viewed from different angles, significantly enhancing anti-counterfeiting measures. The patent also covers the manufacturing process for this advanced security film.

This dual-color shift security film is primarily intended to prevent the counterfeiting of valuable documents. It can also be slit and incorporated as security threads within these documents.

Arrow Greentech is specialized in biodegradable and high-tech products, notably as India's largest manufacturer of water-soluble films, including innovative solutions like mouth dissolving strips.

The scrip had declined 1.18% to end at Rs 521.60 on the BSE.

