Newgen Software Tech secures Rs 35 crore domestic order

Newgen Software Technologies has announced the receipt of a purchase order worth Rs 35.30 crore from a domestic customer for its Centralized Trade Finance (CTF) solution, which includes a customer web portal.

The order covers the supply, implementation, integration, management, and maintenance of the CTF solution.

The total value of the purchase order is Rs 35,30,97,005 and it is to be executed within five years.

The company has not disclosed the name of the client or specific project details in its exchange filing. However, it confirmed that the order is a domestic contract and does not involve any related party transactions. Additionally, neither the promoters, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

In another filing, Newgen Software Technologies announced that its wholly owned subsidiary based in Singapore, Newgen Software Technologies Pte, has signed an agreement valued at SGD 1,588,910 with a client.

The agreement is scheduled for completion within three years. Similar to the domestic order, the subsidiarys contract does not involve related party transactions, and there are no connections between the promoters, promoter group, or their group companies and the awarding entity.

The official announcement was made on Saturday, 29 March 2025.

Also Read

Newgen Software Technologies is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and many more use cases across industries.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 30.2% to Rs 89 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 68.35 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.8% YoY to Rs 381.11 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip slipped 1.50% to end at Rs 994.80 on Friday, 28 March 2025. The stock market will remain shut today in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News