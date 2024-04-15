Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RK Forge edges higher after bagging order for supplying Vande Bharat Trainset

RK Forge edges higher after bagging order for supplying Vande Bharat Trainset

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Ramkrishna Forgings added 2.58% to Rs 706.95 after the company announced the receipt of order, valued at Rs 270 crore, for the supply of Vande Bharat Trainset from BHEL-TRSL consortium.

The scope of this project involves the development and validation of the Bogie Frame for the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Trainset. This order encompasses 32 train sets, each comprising 16 coaches.

Lalit Kumar Khetan, whole time director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings, said: Securing this prestigious order is an indication to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovative approach.

Receiving this order underscores the company's dedication to providing top-notch solutions for the railway industry.

Ramkrishna Forgings is engaged in manufacturing and sale of forged components of automobiles, railway wagons & coach and engineering parts.

The company reported 42.30% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 86.86 crore on 36.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,057.79 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

