Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RKB Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 557.14% in the September 2024 quarter

RKB Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 557.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 41.17% to Rs 10.66 crore

Net profit of RKB Agro Industries rose 557.14% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 41.17% to Rs 10.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.6618.12 -41 OPM %5.532.26 -PBDT0.530.15 253 PBT0.450.07 543 NP0.460.07 557

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kerala to host Vizhinjam Conclave 2024, aims to boost global supply chain

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd T20: Australia loses both openers inside the powerplay

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 241pts, Nifty settles at 23,453; IT tanks, FMCG shines

India's hypersonic missile test signals 'carrier killer' power like China

HealthKart raises $153 million from ChrysCapital, Motilal Oswal Alternates

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story