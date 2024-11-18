RKB Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 557.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.17% to Rs 10.66 croreNet profit of RKB Agro Industries rose 557.14% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 41.17% to Rs 10.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.6618.12 -41 OPM %5.532.26 -PBDT0.530.15 253 PBT0.450.07 543 NP0.460.07 557
