Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 14.58% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net profit of RKD Agri & Retail reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.58% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.31% to Rs 2.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.550.48 15 2.131.66 28 OPM %29.0910.42 -6.576.63 - PBDT0.150.04 275 0.190.08 138 PBT0.020 0 0.060.04 50 NP0.020 0 0.060.04 50

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

