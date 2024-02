The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), led by Jayant Chaudhary, has announced its decision to switch allegiance from the opposition I.N.D.I alliance to the ruling NDA alliance. Chaudhary, in his official statement, cited consultations with his party's MLAs and workers as the basis for the move, emphasizing the intention to benefit the people through this decision.

Further, Chaudhary expressed elation over the posthumous conferral of the Bharat Ratna award upon his grandfather, former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. He interpreted this recognition not merely as a familial honor but as a tribute to the farmers, youth, and underprivileged sections of the country, thereby broadening its significance beyond his family.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel