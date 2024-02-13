Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel forms JV with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

JSW Steel forms JV with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

For production of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel in India

JSW Steel announced the establishment of a 50:50 JV with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan for the production of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel in India. The new company JSW Electrical Steel, to be renamed JSW JFE Electrical Steel, will have its manufacturing base in District Bellary, Karnataka and will be set up with a planned investment of Rs 5,500/- crores.

A groundbreaking ceremony marking the initiation of this significant partnership was held on 12 February 2024. The facility is targeting to commence production in the fiscal year 2027 and plans to further expand its capacity to meet the growing market demand for grain-oriented electrical steel in India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This collaboration is a milestone development, as it would be the first company to have end-to-end manufacturing of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel products in India. The JV Company aspires to cater to the surging domestic demand for Grain Oriented Electrical Steel and contribute significantly to the country's energy infrastructure.

Grain-oriented electrical steel plays a pivotal role in the production of energy-efficient transformers. Whether in laminated, wound, or punched sheet form, it serves as the essential core material for distribution transformers, power transformers, and small transformers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Gopal Iron &amp; Steels Co.(Gujarat) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit declines 23.39% in the December 2023 quarter

Welcast Steels reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.23 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kalyani Steels standalone net profit rises 67.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Aptech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

UK Pound Extending Downside Against Dollar; US CPI Eyed

GOI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 30,000 crore

M&amp;M production rises 32% YoY in Jan'24

Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story