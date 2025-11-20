Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hester Biosciences appoints Ashish Desai as CFO

Hester Biosciences appoints Ashish Desai as CFO

Image
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With effect from 20 November 2025

Hester Biosciences announced the appointment of Ashish Desai as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company (categorised as Senior Management Personnel), presently serving as Group Finance Controller will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 20 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India approves entering into Leisure Hospitality

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from MWSDB, Nepal

Fujiyama Power Systems slides on debut

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO ends with subscription of 2.14 times

GIFT Nifty hints at green opening for equities; Nvidia's earnings beat lifts sentiment

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story