Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from MWSDB, Nepal

To construct and operate Sundarijal Water Treatment Plant in Kathmandu Valley

Va Tech Wabag has secured a 'Large' repeat order from Melamchi Water Supply Development Board (MWSDB), Nepal, towards Design, Build and Operate (DBO) of a state-of-the-art Sundarijal Water Treatment Plant (WTP) with a capacity of 255 Million Liter per Day (MLD) in Kathmandu Valley, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) scope will be executed over thirty six (36) months, followed by five (5) years of Operation and Maintenance (O&M), underscoring WABAG's lifecycle partnership capabilities. The new plant to be constructed adjacent to the existing Melamchi WTP, which was built by WABAG in 2017, will treat water from the Melamchi, Yangri, and Larke Rivers, meeting Nepal's National Drinking Water Quality Standards and strengthening water security for Kathmandu's growing population.